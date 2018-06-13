Man Accused of Soliciting Boy for Sex at Walmart

Police arrested a man accused of soliciting a boy for sex at a Walmart in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Brian J. Whiting, 41, of Pottstown, is charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle or structure, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal attempt at involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, criminal attempt at indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.

Police say Whiting solicited a boy for sexual favors near the bathroom inside of the Walmart on South Trooper Road in West Norriton Township back on May 19 shortly before 11 p.m. Police were called to the Walmart and spoke with the boy who gave them a description of the suspect and told them which direction he traveled.

Whiting was found in the area and the victim identified him as the man who solicited him, police said. Police also say surveillance video captured Whiting entering the Walmart on more than one occasion wearing different clothes.

Whiting was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in default of $100,000 cash bail.

