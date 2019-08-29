Mr. B, the 2-year-old, 26-pound tabby cat is still looking for a home. Morris Animal Refuge thinks he could be mixed with a larger type of cat. Regardless, they say he is as sweet as he is big.

After endless gifs, internet stardom and more than 3,000 applications, a massive cat who was up for adoption at a Philadelphia animal shelter has found a new home.

The Morris Animal Refuge announced Wednesday that Beejay, a 2-year-old brown and white tabby cat, weighing in at a whopping 26 pounds, was adopted.

Morris Animal Refuge first showed BeeJay to the world last week in a tweet that quickly went viral.

“OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK,” the shelter tweeted last week. “He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love.”

Mr. B became so popular that the Morris Animal Refuge website briefly went down due to the number of people who wanted to adopt him. The shelter took advantage of the cat's internet fame, bringing in more than $1800 in donations after selling hundreds of Mr. B CHONK shirts.

Want to help other animals find new homes? Visit the Morris Animal Refuge website.