The Villanova men's basketball team will once again parade through Philadelphia to celebrate their second NCAA national championship win in three years.
The Wildcats will parade down Market Street from 20th Street to Philadelphia City Hall starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Villanova president Father Peter Donohue said in a letter to students and the City confirmed.
The parade will proceed eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street, southbound on 15th Street to South Penn Square, eastbound on South Penn Square, terminating on South Penn Square west of Broad Street.
Once at City Hall, a huge pep rally will take place at Dilworth Park. The city estimates the rally will begin around 11:45 a.m. and wrap up around 12:30 p.m.
The parade route is similar to the 2016 victory parade, which drew thousands of fans, and ended at City Hall.
Expect traffic delays in the area starting at 9:30 a.m. as police close Market Street from 20th to 30th Street Station. No cross traffic will be allowed until noon, police said. There will also be other road closures and parking restrictions in place midday Thursday. Click here for the full list.
SEPTA's Broad Street and Market Frankford subway lines, trolley lines and Regional Rail service serve as great ways to get to the parade. Some SEPTA bus routes, however, will be detoured from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to the parade.
Stairs and elevators accessing Dilworth Park from the underground concourse will be closed starting at 9 a.m.
The Wildcats defeated Michigan 79-62 Monday night behind an impressive off-the-bench performance by sixth man Donte DiVincenzo.
Road Closures
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- 1600 to 1900 Market Street
- 16th Street from JFK Blvd. to Chestnut Street
- 17th Street from JFK Blvd. to Chestnut Street
- 18th Street from JFK Blvd. to Chestnut Street
- 19th Street from JFK Blvd. to Chestnut Street
- 20th Street from JFK Blvd. to Chestnut Street
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- 1500 Market Street
- 15th Street from Race Street to Chestnut Street
- S. Penn Square from 15th Street to Broad Street
Police will reopen streets after post parade cleaning, the City said.
Parking Restrictions
Temporary no parking signs will posted from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.:
- 1400 JFK Blvd. (south side)
- 1500 to 1600 JFK Blvd. (both sides)
- 1700 JFK Blvd. (both sides)
- 1500 to 2900 Market Street (both sides)
- 15th Street from Chestnut Street to Arch Street (both sides)
- S. Penn Square from 15th Street to Broad Street (south side)
Vehicles that are parked in these areas during the "no parking" period will be relocated.