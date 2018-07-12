The U.S. Park Service says a ranger approached a couple over a complaint they were catching birds in Washington Square. (Published 21 minutes ago)

A U.S. park ranger confronted a woman seen snatching birds at a historic square in Philadelphia and placing them alive in plastic bags, and she claimed she released the birds after catching them.

Videos posted to Instagram on Wednesday show the woman capturing what appear to be sparrows as she and a man sit on a bench near Independence Hall in Washington Square.

The man appears to toss food to a cluster of birds as the woman leans down and grabs one and puts it into a small plastic bag, which she ties off as the bird flaps around inside.

Park Service spokeswoman Gina Gilliam says a ranger approached the couple Tuesday over a complaint they were catching birds.

The ranger observed empty plastic bags and told the couple that trapping wildlife in the park is illegal.



