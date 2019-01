A railroad tie fire in University City is impacting SEPTA service. SkyForce10 was over the scene.

A large railroad tie fire in University City led to delays on several of SEPTA's regional rail lines.

The fire started near 34th Street and University Avenue Thursday around 7:20 p.m.

SEPTA's Airport, Media/Elwyn, and Wilmington/Newark regional rail lines were briefly suspended before service was later restored. Passengers experienced residual delays however.

Firefighters were eventually able to bring the flames under control. No injuries were reported.