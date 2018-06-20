A Schuylkill County man who threatened to kill President Donald Trump and other officials in a Facebook post is currently wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators say.



U.S. Marshals, FBI, Secret Service Agents, and local state and county police officers began searching for 26-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo, Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning after a federal warrant charging Christy with making threats to the president and other public officials was issued. They searched two locations in Schuylkill County, including Christy’s parent’s home.

Christy is also wanted on warrants issued by Northampton and Schuylkill counties.

The cause of the search was a June 12 Facebook post in which Christy threatened President Donald Trump and Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli, officials said.



“Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of Donald J. Trump. Remember where you came from punk,” Christy wrote.

Christy continued to threaten Morganelli and on June 15, he wrote, "You're a dead man Morganelli."

This is not Christy’s first threat against a public official, according to investigators. Officials say he and his father admitted to harassing Sarah Palin and her attorneys by phone in 2011 after an Alaska magistrate issued restraining orders against Shawn Christy on behalf of Palin. In one message, Christy allegedly threatened to come to Alaska and rape one of Palin’s attorneys.

Christy has also attempted to attack local officials, officials said. He was charged with aggravated assault in March of last year after police say he swung a large stick at McAdoo Mayor Stephen Holly. He is also accused of making terroristic threats and bomb threats in 2017.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to Christy’s arrest. They warned the public that Christy is violent and could be armed. They encourage anyone with information to call the U.S. Marshal 24 hour tip line at 484-358-1974.