A man is dead while another is fighting for his life following a double shooting inside a laundromat in Trenton, New Jersey.

Police responded to the Liberty Laundromat on the 200 block of Chambers Street around noon Monday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man inside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Police said a second male shooting victim had been taken by private vehicle to the hospital. That man is currently in critical condition.

Police are currently searching for the shooter. They have not yet released a description or information on what led to the shooting. A report from the Trentonian stated the suspect was a grandmother who targeted the two men because they allegedly attacked his grandson but police have not confirmed this.