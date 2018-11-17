Toddler Killed in Haverford YMCA Parking Lot - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Toddler Killed in Haverford YMCA Parking Lot

By NBC10 Staff

Published 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Toddler Killed in Haverford YMCA Parking Lot
    NBC10

    A toddler was killed Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Haverford Township, Pennsylvania, YMCA, police said.

    The 27-month-old child ran away from her mother and sat down in a parking spot, according to police. Not seeing the little girl, a driver pulled into that same spot despite her mother's cries to stop.

    Police said the driver remained on the scene and appeared distraught.

    The YMCA closed early as a result of the "tragic accident," police said.

    An investigation remains ongoing.

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices