Toddler Killed in Haverford YMCA Parking Lot

A toddler was killed Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Haverford Township, Pennsylvania, YMCA, police said.

The 27-month-old child ran away from her mother and sat down in a parking spot, according to police. Not seeing the little girl, a driver pulled into that same spot despite her mother's cries to stop.

Police said the driver remained on the scene and appeared distraught.

The YMCA closed early as a result of the "tragic accident," police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.