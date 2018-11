A Burlingtown County community is mourning the tragic loss after a 2-year-old fell into a lake and drowned. Now, authorities are working to figure out how this tragedy happened.

A young boy died Friday when he apparently drowned in a lake near his family's house in Burlington County, New Jersey, state police said.

Adam Reed, 2, of Southampton, diappeared about 11 a.m., police said. His mother then began searching the neighborhod of Mobile Estates of Southampton, and other residents joined the search.

A state trooper then found the boy in the lake. The trooper administered CPR, but the boy was pronounced dead a short time.