Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s roller skating by the Delaware River, the Big Apple Circus, a strawberry festival, Italian Market festival or a triathlon this area is full of fun every weekend in the Spring. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, May 17 to 19, in Philly and New Jersey.
What: Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest
Roller skate on the rink, ride the carousel or Ferris wheel, play some carnival games or mini golf, or just sit back and relax with the entire family as the Penn's Landing attraction opens for the season.
Where: 101 South Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia
When: Opens at 1 p.m. Friday. Weekends only for next two weeks.
Cost: Free to enter, pay-as-you-go for attractions
What: Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta
The nation's largest collegiate regatta, in its 81st year, returns to the Schuylkill River Friday and Saturday. Thousands of rowers from around North America will take part. The event is free to watch.
Where: Kelly Drive from Hunting Park Avenue to the Grand Stand near the Columbia Avenue Bridge.
When: Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to watch
What: Big Apple Circus
The circus tent will feature jugglers, trapeze artists, rescue animals and more.
Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 State Ave., Oaks
When: Saturday through June 16
Cost: Varies
What: Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival
Rittenhouse’s restaurants, bars and shops bring everything outdoors at this festival that also features live music and entertainers.
Where: Walnut Street from Broad to 18th streets, Philadelphia
When: Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
What: Peddler’s Village Strawberry Festival
Find all things strawberry at this festival that features food, shopping and games for the kids.
Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope
When: Saturday and Sunday
Cost: Free to attend
What: The South 9th Street Italian Market Festival
This two-day festival features live music, games and tons of food including cannoli, imported meats and cheeses, homemade sausage, pasta and more.
Where: Italian Market, 919 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
What: OCNJ Triathlon/Duathlon
Swim, run and bike in this race. Plus there’s a kids’ course!
Where: Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City, NJ
When: Sunday at 7 a.m.
Cost: Free to watch
What: Marine Mammal Stranding Center Run/Walk for the Animals 5K
This run/walk benefits the more than 5,000 stranded whales, dolphins, seals and sea turtles in the area. A post-race buffet is included and baby strollers and dogs are welcome.
Where: Laguna Grill and Rum Bar, 1400 Ocean Ave., Brigantine, NJ
When: Saturday at 9 a.m.
Cost: Free to watch, day-of registration is $35
What: Spring Shorebird and Horseshoe Crab Festival
Enjoy a guided shorebird viewing, horseshoe crab workshop, demonstrations, talks and more at this conservation-based event.
Where: The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, NJ
When: Saturday and Sunday, form 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Starting at $10
What: New Hope Celebrates Annual Pride Week
The Equality Flag ceremony on Saturday kicks off this week-long LGBTQ celebration of outdoor performances and events.
Where: South Main and Bridge streets, New Hope
When: through Sunday
Cost: Free
What: Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival
Local vendors will showcase their gardening techniques and home décor items.
Where: 8000 to 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Festival of Fountains
This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: through Sept. 29
Cost: Varies
What: Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival
Handcrafted lanterns illuminate the square after sun set each night, along with live performances and a beer garden.
Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia
When: through June 30
Cost: $18
What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes
Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.
Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday through Sept. 2
Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children
What:Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure
Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.
Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
When: through Sept. 30
Cost: Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older
What: PHS Pop Up Garden
Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.
Where: 15th and South Street, Philadelphia
When: Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free