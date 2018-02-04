The Very Best of the Eagles Fight Song Challenge! - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Thousands have sent their best rendition of "Fly, Eagles Fly!"

The Very Best of the Eagles Fight Song Challenge!

    Eagles Fight Song Medley

    NBC10 prepares you for kickoff of Super Ball LII with a fight song medley! Go Birds! (Published Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018)

    We asked you to sing "Fly, Eagles Fly" to show the birds a little fan spirit. 

    And what we got was -- well, it was an avalance of incredible music, fitting for the finest fans in all of football.

    THOUSANDS of you sent in your renditions. 

    We had songs played on everything from accordion to musical saw, organ to handbells and doorbells.

    We had songs in Spanish, German, Arabic. Videos came from Thailand, Kenya, Tanzania, Los Angeles and all over our area.

    Dogs barked it and birds sang it. The Valley Forge Military Academy’s Regimental Band marched to it at morning formation. Jefferson Nemours' Intensive Care Nursery sang it in the NICU – but very quietly "for our sick babies."

    At last, we are ready to share our favorites from the Eagles Fight Song Challenge. Picking favorites wasn't easy! There were so many great renditions. But these stood out:

    The Most People Involved

    The West Chester Area Community Chorus ended their winter concert today with an audience sing-a-long
    West Chester Area Community ChorusWest Chester Area Community Chorus

    The West Chester Area Community Chorus ended their winter concert today with an audience sing-a-long. They are one of our finalists for Most People!

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    The Ocean City High School Chorus, along with other students, started their week off with the Eagles Fight song
    OCHS Students Celebrate the Philadelphia EaglesOCHS Students Celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles

    The Ocean City High School Chorus, along with other fellow students, start their week off with the Eagles Fight song. They are one of our finalists for Most People!

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Pennridge South Middle School in Perkasie, Pennsylvania shows its spirit
    Eagles' Fight Song: Pennridge South Middle SchoolEagles' Fight Song: Pennridge South Middle School

    Pennridge South Middle School had a sea of midnight green singing the Eagles fight song. They are one of our finalists for Most People!

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Glenview Avenue Elementary in Haddon Heights, New Jersey got the whole school involved
    Glenview ElementaryGlenview Elementary

    Glenview elementary school shows its spirit. This is one of our finalists for Most People!

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Good Samaritan Day School in Paoli, Pennsylvania, involved 260 children, 40 staff members and a sea of parents
    Preschool Eagles Pep RallyPreschool Eagles Pep Rally

    Good Samaritan Day School in Paoli held a pep rally with 260 children and 40 staff members. And a sea of parents came to watch as well. They are one of our finalists for Most People!

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    The Most Creative Rendition

    Remix by Andrew Meoray
    'Fly, Eagles Fly' - Andrew Meoray Remix'Fly, Eagles Fly' - Andrew Meoray Remix

    A video of a remix of the classic "Fly Eagles Fly" song. This is one of our finalists for Most Creative Rendition!

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    A 8-bit video game music verion by "Seanicus"
    'Fly, Eagles Fly': 8-Bit Video Game Version'Fly, Eagles Fly': 8-Bit Video Game Version

     This is one of our finalists for Most Creative Rendition!

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    At Blessed Trinity Catholic School, "Even Jesus is excited"
    Blessed Trinity Catholic School: "Even Jesus is Excited" Blessed Trinity Catholic School: &quot;Even Jesus is Excited&quot;

    The students poured their creativity into this video. It's one of our finalists for Most Creative Rendition!

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    The DiNote Dance school in Washington Township, New Jersey rocks it out
    Fly, Eagles Fly!Fly, Eagles Fly!

    Dance by DiNote does the Fight Song Challenge. This is one of our finalists for Most Creative Rendition!

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    The Rock School of Ballet flies high
    Flii, Eagles Flii!Flii, Eagles Flii!

    The Rock School for Dance students are preparing for the Eagles' Super Bowl win this Sunday. This is one of our finalists for Most Creative Rendition!

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    The Most Unusual Instruments

    On the musical saw
    'Fly, Eagles Fly' on Musical Saw'Fly, Eagles Fly' on Musical Saw

    Bob Heliger of Cinnaminson, NJ plays on the musical saw. This is one of our finalists for Most Unusual Instruments!

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    On keyboard tie
    Eagles Fight Song on a Keyboard TieEagles Fight Song on a Keyboard Tie

    Eagles Fight Song played on a keyboard tie.This is one of our finalists for Most Unusual Instruments!

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Ridley music teachers spin "Fly, Eagles Fly" on classroom instruments
    Music Teachers on Classroom InstrumentsMusic Teachers on Classroom Instruments

    Ridley music teachers spin "Fly Eagles Fly" on classroom instruments in Jimmy Fallon style. This is one of our finalists for Most Unusual Instruments!

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    A must-see Eagles Fight Song by the Four Squeezins
    The Eagles' Fight Song by the Four SqueezinsThe Eagles' Fight Song by the Four Squeezins

    Bruce "The Handman" Gaston and Manualist Jim Rotondo literally squeeze the Eagles Fight Song out of the palms of their hands. This is one of our finalists for Most Unusual Instruments!

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Temple University music student Dotan Yarden plays bassoon in 4-part harmony
    'Fly, Eagles Fly' for Jazz Bassoon Quartet'Fly, Eagles Fly' for Jazz Bassoon Quartet

    Temple University music student arranges fight song for four part harmony. This is one of our finalists for Most Unusual Instruments!

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Best Musical Ability

    The Mendelssohn Club, one of the nation's oldest community choruses
    Mendelssohn Club's Fight Song ChallengeMendelssohn Club's Fight Song Challenge

    Hear one of the nation's oldest community choruses cheer for the Eagles. This is one of our finalists for Best Musical Ability!

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Council Rock High School South's Vocal Ensemble has a jazz vocal version
    Council Rock HS South Vocal EnsembleCouncil Rock HS South Vocal Ensemble

    A jazzy take on the Eagles Fight Song by Council Rock HS South Vocal Ensemble. This is one of our finalists for Best Musical Ability!

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Longwood Gardens uses 10,010 pipes on an organ to cheer for an Eagles win
    'Fly, Eagles Fly' on the Longwood Organ'Fly, Eagles Fly' on the Longwood Organ

    Longwood Gardens uses its 10,010 pipes to cheer for an Eagles win. This is one of our finalists for Best Musical Ability!

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Bagpiper John Nicklous, a retired Philadelphia police lieutenant
    Bagpiper John NicklousBagpiper John Nicklous

    Bagpiper John Nicklous is a retired Philadelphia Police lieutenant. Bagpiper This is one of our finalists for Best Musical Ability!

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Aaron Quarterman's jazzy saxophone take
    Saxophonist Plays Eagles' Fight SongSaxophonist Plays Eagles' Fight Song

    Saxophonist Aaron Quarterman sent us his jazzy take on the Eagles fight song. This is one of our finalists for Best Musical Ability!

    (Published 5 hours ago)

