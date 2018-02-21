Philadelphia’s new District Attorney Larry Krasner is set to make a major announcement Wednesday on one of his key campaign promises — reforming the cash bail system.

The announcement comes three weeks after Philadelphia City Council passed a resolution calling on the DA and state officials to “reduce reliance” on cash bail, which it called a burden on low-income defendants and a purveyor of poverty.

Many people in Philadelphia "plead guilty because they want that pressure of incarceration off of them," Councilman Curtis Jones said during an impassioned speech in January. "They lose their families, dignity and respect, and it creates a catastrophic series of events they can’t get out of it."

Jones, co-chair of the criminal justice reform committee, framed bail as a 1,000-year-old medieval tool that badly needs a "tune up."

Of the 4,359 total offenders held pretrial in Philadelphia jails, nearly 33 percent are held because they cannot afford cash bail, according to a report issued by Philadelphia City Controller Alan Butkovitz. More than half remain jailed for more than 30 days.

"The direct costs of incarceration can exceed $20,700 for a single bed," the report concluded.

Joshua Glenn was 16 years old when he was arrested for aggravated assault and attempted murder. The soon-to-be high school drop out could not pay his $2,000 bail. As a result, he was jailed for 18 months, he said.

Assuming his case would be lost, eve his attorney encouraged him to make a deal rather than plead not guilty.

"I had to sit there ... until they said, 'Okay, we don't have enough evidence. You can go free,'" Glenn told NBC10.

During his 1.5 years in jail, he missed his prom. His parents split up.

"It was hard to get back on my feet," he said. "If somebody is rich, they can get out tomorrow. But if you're poor, you have to sit in jail."

Nationally, the average bail has skyrocketed to between $25,000 and $55,000 per defendant, according to a Princeton University study. But in Philadelphia, which has the fourth largest jail population of the major U.S. cities, only about 50 percent of defendants were able to post bail when it was set at $5,000 or less.

In 1991, Washington, D.C., ended its bail bond system and now releases nearly 90 percent of pretrial defendants. Philadelphia officials have repeatedly called for a similar program to be instituted here as crime rates continue to drop throughout the city.

City officials have offered various alternatives to the bail bond system for low level offenders, including issuing citations instead of arrests and monitoring defendants who are on bail.

It remains unclear what new policies could be instituted, but NBC10 will update this story when Krasner makes his announcement at 3 p.m. Please check for updates.