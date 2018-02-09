Trash is covering the parade route after an epic celebration saw Eagles fans flock to the Art Museum.

Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials put a bow on the Philadelphia Eagles' Parade of Champions at a day-after recap Friday morning.

They discussed all that went right on the day that brought hundreds of thousands to South Broad Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway from first thing Thursday morning through the late afternoon.

Kenney said he was so proud by "kudos people are giving our Philadelphia police for the way they treated people."

"I've never been more proud of the men and woman of the Philadelphia police department than I was yesterday," he said.

Despite massive crowds and long lines for public transit in and out of the city, the celebration was marked by few police incidents and order on the parkway during the speeches, Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

Two arrests were made in separate minor incidents, and a man was stabbed in South Philadelphia, Ross said. The stabbing may have been the culmination of a neighborhood dispute, he added.