What to Know A teen watching television was shot in his Philadelphia home Wednesday night.

“We know the shooter was standing outside of the house, firing shots into the home,” Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Investigators don’t know if the boy or someone else was the intended target.

A teen watching television wound up in the hospital after a gunman sprayed his home with bullets overnight.

The boy was sitting in his living room in his home on North Taney Street in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood around 10 p.m. Wednesday when the gunman fired at least eight shots, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

“We know the shooter was standing outside of the house, firing shots into the home,” Small said. “We believe the shooter was firing intentionally into that property.”

Investigators don’t know if the boy or someone else was the intended target, Small said. The boy’s older brother, mother and a family friend were also home at the time.

The boy was rushed to the hospital in stable condition with one gunshot wound to his shoulder.

After the shooting, the gunman ran off. Police hope surveillance video helps the investigation.