Many in the high school football community are honoring 10-year-old Micah Tennant, killed in a shooting while attending a game in New Jersey. Saint Joseph Catholic School's Jada Byers not only wore a shirt honoring Micah but also scored 10 touchdowns for him during a playoff game.

A New Jersey teenager paid tribute to a 10-year-old boy killed while attending a high school football game by achieving an astounding sporting feat: scoring 10 touchdowns during a playoff game.

Jada Byers, a senior at St. Joseph Catholic School in Hammonton, scored the touchdowns Saturday while also wearing a shirt under his uniform that read, "As long as I'm alive and walking, Micah is too."

The tribute was for Micah Tennant, who was shot Nov. 15 while sitting on the bleachers as gunfire broke out during a football game between Pleasantville and Camden high schools.

Tennant fell into a coma and died Wednesday. Atlantic City resident Alvin Wyatt, 31, was charged with murder for the death, as well as attempted murder for also wounding two others during the shooting.

Tennant's death inspired multiple tributes by community members in the region and was felt strongly by football fans and players, many of whom held moments of silence before their playoff games this week.

Byers' tribute to the boy also earned him New Jersey records for most single-game touchdowns, single-game points and career touchdowns.