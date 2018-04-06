Sly Stallone poses with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney during an impromptu visit to the iconic Rocky statue.

Did you see him?

Sylvester Stallone aka Rocky Balboa made a surprise appearance Friday at the Rocky statue outside the Philadelphia Art Museum.

Mayor Jim Kenney and a handful of fans took photos, shook hands and got signed autographs with the star.

Less than seven days after arriving in Philly to film scenes for the sequel to "Creed," Philadelphia has been buzzing with Stallone sightings.

He was reportedly spotted at Israeli restaurant Zahav in Society Hill and is getting his flex on at Old City gym Sweat.

The star is in town filming "Creed 2," which follows the son of Rocky’s bestie, Apollo Creed, as the novice fighter prepares for the fight of his life.

Of course, the actor is no stranger to the City of Brotherly Love, having filmed five of the "Rocky" movies in iconic locales such as city hall, the Philadelphia Art Museum steps, Kensington and the Italian Market.

Earlier this week, Stallone took some time out of his first day of shooting to give Philly a little love on Instagram. Check out the star’s greeting below: