The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, performs at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Stephanie Clifford who claims to have had an affair with President Trump has filed a suit against him in an attempt to nullify a nondisclosure deal with Trump attorney Michael Cohen days before Trump's 2016 presidential victory.

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who has entangled Donald Trump's presidency in accusations of infidelity, bullying and a hushed payoff, will take the stage at a Northeast Philadelphia strip club this week.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will perform Monday and Tuesday at The Penthouse Club on Castor Avenue in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section. She's visiting to promote a special "Pet of the Century Collector's Edition" issue of Penthouse, the adult magazine the club is named after, dedicated to her.



The adult performer's Philadelphia visit comes on the heels of a surprise appearance on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. In a skit during the show's cold open, Daniels chats by phone with President Trump, as played by Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin's Trump tries to smooth things over with Daniels, who has spoken extensively about her alleged relationship with Trump before he became president, in an effort to resolve the distraction she has caused to his administration.



"Sorry, Donald, it’s too late for that," Daniels said in the skit. "I know you don’t believe in climate change, but a storm’s a-comin', baby."

Trump has repeatedly denied a relationship with Daniels. Daniels, however, was paid $130,000 through his attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of a settlement in exchange for her silence. That payment, made two weeks before the 2016 presidential election, has come under intense scrutiny from elected officials and journalists about whether Cohen or Trump violated campaign finance laws.



Daniels will perform two shows a night in Philly — once at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. — and sign issues of the magazine. Cover is $10 at the door.

