Despite wintry weather, spring officially begins on Tuesday, and what better way to celebrate the coming of the new season than with some frozen treats?

Rita's Italian Ice, Dairy Queen, Baskin Robbins and Ben & Jerry's are all welcoming spring with special deals and freebies.

On Tuesday, Rita's Italian Ice will give out free Italian ice to patrons from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Free Italian ice on the first day of spring is a long-standing Rita's tradition, spanning more than two decades. Last year, Rita's gave out nearly one million cups of the frozen treat, according to their website. Find your nearest Rita's location here.

Dairy Queen will also give out freebies on the first day of spring, in a promotion called "Free Cone Day." Each customer at participating locations on Tuesday will receive a free small vanilla cone. Find your nearest participating DQ here.

Busy on Tuesday? Not to worry, because on March 31, Baskin Robbins is holding their "Celebrate 31" promotion. All regular and kids-sized scoops, including seasonal flavors, will cost $1.50. Find your nearest Baskin Robbins here.

Ben & Jerry's will hold their own "Free Cone Day" on April 10 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Participating locations will give out free ice cream to customers. Find your nearest participating Ben & Jerry's here.