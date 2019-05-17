Sixteen-year-old Brandon Olivieri will stand trial for the October shooting deaths of two teenagers in South Philadelphia. He faced the victim's families for the first time in court today. NBC10's Rosemary Connors was there.

More than one year after the deaths of two South Philadelphia teens, an 18-year-old was found guilty Friday of murdering them both during an argument that turned violent.

Brandon Olivieri, 18, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting of Sal Dinuble and 3rd-degree murder in the shooting of Caleer Miller.

Olivieri was also 16 at the time. He will be sentenced in July.

Salvatore DiNubile and Caleer Miller, left and center, were shot and killed on a South Philadelphia street Tuesday night. Police are searching for Brandon Olivieri on murder charges.

Photo credit: Philadelphia Police/Family Photos

Prosecutors said Olivieri targeted DiNubile, who was a friend of another teenager that previously fought with Miller, according to prosecutors in court.

The October 2017 shooting, near the corner of 12th and Ritner streets, left a neighborhood divided.

Olivieri tearfully surrendered to police three days after the shooting. Around the same time, an internal police bulletin with his name, photo and address was leaked to a local Facebook group. A few hours later, a gunman riddled Olivieri's home with bullets.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.