More than one year after the deaths of two South Philadelphia teens, an 18-year-old was found guilty Friday of murdering them both during an argument that turned violent.
Brandon Olivieri, 18, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting of Sal Dinuble and 3rd-degree murder in the shooting of Caleer Miller.
Olivieri was also 16 at the time. He will be sentenced in July.
Prosecutors said Olivieri targeted DiNubile, who was a friend of another teenager that previously fought with Miller, according to prosecutors in court.
The October 2017 shooting, near the corner of 12th and Ritner streets, left a neighborhood divided.
Olivieri tearfully surrendered to police three days after the shooting. Around the same time, an internal police bulletin with his name, photo and address was leaked to a local Facebook group. A few hours later, a gunman riddled Olivieri's home with bullets.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.