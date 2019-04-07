A man was killed in a fiery crash in South Philadelphia. Police say he may have been street racing prior to the crash.

A street race may have led to a deadly, fiery crash in South Philadelphia late Saturday night, according to police.

Police say a 23-year-old man was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee along the 600 block of Pattison Avenue around 11:40 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and struck three trees before crashing into a guard rail.

The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to become engulfed in flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he may have been involved in a street race with another vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police continue to investigate.