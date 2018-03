Donte DiVincenzo #10 of the Villanova Wildcats shoots a three-point basket against Dazon Ingram #12 of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 17, 2018, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

March Madness will have to wait a few more hours for the Villanova men's basketball team.

Thanks to the late season snow storm, an on-campus send-off celebration has been canceled for Wednesday, the university announced.

The team's departure to Boston has also been delayed. They are now scheduled to leave at 3:45 p.m.

'Nova will play West Virginia Friday night in the East Regional Final.

