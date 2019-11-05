SkyForce10 was over the scene as a man on an ATV led police on a wild chase through North Philadelphia. The chase finally ended when the man pulled over and was taken into custody.

A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting led police on a wild chase while riding on an ATV through several Philadelphia neighborhoods Tuesday night.

The ordeal began around 7:45 p.m. A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were both on the 2000 block of North College Avenue when at least two men riding ATVs arrived. Police said at least one of the ATV riders pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The 25-year-old man was shot several times throughout his body and twice in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:12 p.m.

The 26-year-old man was shot once in the left thigh. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police Chase ATV Rider Through North Philadelphia

SkyForce10 was above the scene as police chased an ATV rider through the streets of North Philadelphia. The rider is a suspect in a shooting, police said. (Published 56 minutes ago)

Police arrived at the scene of the shooting around 8 p.m. and spotted a man who fled on a red ATV.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as the ATV rider sped down streets in North Philadelphia, Kensington, Fairmount and Wissinoming for about 10 minutes, nearly striking other vehicles at several moments.

The chase finally ended when the man pulled over on 4600 McKinley Street around 8:10 p.m. Responding officers placed him into custody.

Police have not yet revealed whether the man in custody is the actual gunman in the shooting. They did not recover a weapon however.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.