3 Shot on I-76 Off-Ramp, 1 Dead - NBC 10 Philadelphia
A 28-year-old passenger was struck multiple times and died of his wounds.

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 32 minutes ago

    Police are looking for a gunman who shot three men while they sat in their car on an I-76 off-ramp in South Philadelphia early Saturday morning, fatally wounding one.

    The three men were on the Passayunk Avenue off-ramp when someone opened fire and struck the three of them. One of the victims, a 28-year-old passenger, was hit multiple times and died of his injuries, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

    The other victims were a 31-year-old driver and a 25-year-old who was sitting in the backseat at the time of the gunfire.

    Police do not yet have a motive for the shooting.

      

