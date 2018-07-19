Camden County Winery Expanding: What it Means for NJ

A Hammonton winery is proving the point of a new study that shows the growing importance of the wine industry to New Jersey's tourism economy.

Sharrott Winery in Camden County opened a new 7,300-square foot tasting room July 18 to accommodate enthusiasts coming to their vineyard.

Sharrott's expansion is a microcosm for how the state's booming wine industry is apparently growing.

In 2016, the industry grew to $323 million in economic impact, a 40 percent increase from $231 million reported in 2011, according to a study released by the Garden State Wine Growers Association. Also reported in the study was the $29.6 million in New Jersey wine sold in 2016, compared to $21.5 million in 2011.

The economic impact study said wineries such as Sharrott boost the local economy with jobs, tax revenue and tourism.

Camden County Freeholder Louis Cappelli, Jr. spoke highly of the importance of Sharrott as an economic engine.

"These vineyards not only employ local residents, they also bring tourists to our area contributing to the region’s economic development. We are proud to partner with them in promoting our shop local campaign," Cappelli said.

The award-winning winery has six acres of grapes under cultivation and has been open to the public since 2008.