Soaking overnight rain caused flooding in parts of the Philadelphia region overnight, including a stretch of the Schuylkill Expressway (interstate 76) in Montgomery County.

The eastbound lanes of I-76 were closed from The Blue Route to Belmont Avenue due to flooding that left drivers stranded for more than six hours overnight.

Manayunk’s Matthew Christopher got stuck on the highway near the Conshohocken/Route 23 Exit around midnight. He spoke to NBC10 just after 5:30 a.m.

“There was a period when we didn’t really know what was going on,” Christopher said.

Flooding on I-76 Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours

Crews then came and knocked on drivers' window to alert them about what was going on.

By 5:30 a.m. some tractor-trailers were able to get by the flooding but drivers in passenger cars were being directed to turn around and go the wrong way on the highway.

Traffic was slow on the westbound side but the roadway remained open.

Detoured drivers need to take surface roads like Route 23, Lancaster Avenue or Ridge Avenue/Pike to get back on I-76 at Belmont or City avenues.

Flooding also caused problems along Route 38 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and at Richards and Glenhardie roads in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County.

Rain began to lighten around daybreak and as it moves out, the flooding should begin to subside.

If you see a flooded roadway turn around and don't try to drive through as you may not know how deep the water is.