A report of a young man with a gun put a Philadelphia school on lockdown Friday.

The principal of Gen. Louis Wagner Middle School on West Chelten Avenue called authorities around 8:45 a.m. after a student reported seeing a man armed with a gun, Philadelphia police said.

Police put the school on lockdown then used K-9s to search each classroom of the West Oak Lane neighborhood school.

No word yet if any gun was found. No injuries were reported.

Police said the student did the right thing by reporting something suspicious and that police take these instances very seriously.