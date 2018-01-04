One person was killed Thursday morning when a SEPTA Regional Rail train struck a car in Lower Moreland, shutting down the West Trenton line.

The West Trenton Regional Rail line was immediately shut down as police investigated the crash. It occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Read Lion Road in Montgomery County.

Another person also inside the car at the time was injured, but not seriously. The person killed was a passenger in the car, according to a source.

A SEPTA spokesperson did not immediately have details to the crash. The transit agency suspended travel on the West Trenton line in both directions until further notice, officials said.