1 Dead After Car Struck By Oncoming SEPTA Train in Montgomery County - NBC 10 Philadelphia
FIRST ALERT: 
50+ MPH Wind, 12 Inches of Snow Expected
OLY-PHILLY

1 Dead After Car Struck By Oncoming SEPTA Train in Montgomery County

The West Trenton train line was shut down as police investigated.

By NBC10 Staff

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    1 Dead After Car Struck By Oncoming SEPTA Train in Montgomery County
    Police investigate a fatal crash in Montgomery County that involved a car and a train.

    One person was killed Thursday morning when a SEPTA Regional Rail train struck a car in Lower Moreland, shutting down the West Trenton line.

    The West Trenton Regional Rail line was immediately shut down as police investigated the crash. It occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Read Lion Road in Montgomery County.

    Another person also inside the car at the time was injured, but not seriously. The person killed was a passenger in the car, according to a source.

    A SEPTA spokesperson did not immediately have details to the crash. The transit agency suspended travel on the West Trenton line in both directions until further notice, officials said.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices