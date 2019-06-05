SEPTA Key Kiosks Roll Out at Center City Regional Rail Stations

On Tuesday, SEPTA introduced 25 new no-emission plug-in buses for its 29 and 79 routes in South Philadelphia. More electric buses will be added in North Philadelphia next year.

Commuters in Center City now have even more options for reloading their SEPTA Key cards.

The newly activated kiosks at Center City regional rail stations will allow riders to reload their cards, purchase new ones or buy Quick Trip tickets, the transportation agency announced Wednesday.

At least two kiosks have been activated at the Temple University, Jefferson Station, Suburban, 30th Street and University City stations, SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said. A SEPTA employee will be around to help customers at each of the stations, Busch said.

The kiosks will also allow people to purchase or reload monthly "TrailPasses" or one-day "Independence Passes."

The new kiosks represent just the latest in a series of moves by the transportation agency as it looks to make things more convenient for SEPTA Key users. In May, it introduced a new, more user-friendly SEPTA Key website.