SEPTA Bus Goes Over Guardrail After Crash in King of Prussia

Crews rescued passengers after a crash involving a car caused a SEPTA bus to go over a guard rail and into a wooded area in King of Prussia Wednesday night.

At least four people were hurt after a SEPTA bus was struck by a car and went over a guardrail in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

The Route 125 bus was traveling on the 600 block of Allendale Road shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday when it was hit by a car.

The impact caused the bus to go over a guardrail into the woods and down an embankment.

Responders used ladders to get the passengers inside the bus out of the vehicle. One person inside the car and three people on the bus, including the driver, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

First Alert Weather More Storms Coming After Tornado Warning, Flash Flooding

Crews worked late Wednesday night to remove the bus from the embankment.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the crash.

“We do know that it was raining at the time. It was just after the major thunderstorms but it was still raining,” Upper Merion Police Chief Thomas Nolan said. “We don’t know if that played a factor and we’re still investigating to find out what caused the accident.”

SEPTA Route 125 operates between the King of Prussia Mall and Center City.