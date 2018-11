A woman was struck and killed by a SEPTA bus in the Frankford section of Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

The 65-year-old woman was on the 1500 block of Pratt Street when she was struck by a Route 5 bus traveling westbound. The woman was pronounced dead by a responding medic at 2:10 p.m. The bus driver remained at the scene.

Police have not released the woman’s identity. They continue to investigate.

