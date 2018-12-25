What to Know Bullets struck a SEPTA bus with 11 people on board early on Christmas.

At least five bullets, struck the passenger side of the bus. At least one bullet wound up inside.

It was unclear if the Route 60 bus was targeted.

Bullets struck a stopped SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia early on Christmas causing the fearful driver to speed off to safety.

Ten passengers and the driver were on board the Route 60 bus around 1 a.m. Tuesday when the driver heard gunshots while stopped at North 6th Street and Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

At least five bullets struck the passenger side of the bus, including the window — one wound up inside the bus, investigators said.

Luckily, bullets apparently struck no one on board, Small said.

The 35-year-old driver, fearing for her safety and the safety of her passengers, drove off from the scene, SEPTA spokesman John Golden said. She wanted to quickly get out of harm's way, Golden said.

She dropped the uninjured passengers off at North Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue, investigators said.

She also alerted her supervisor and took the bus to the Allegheny SEPTA depot, police said.

Philadelphia detectives searched for clues as they tried to figure out where from the street the gunfire came from and if the bus was targeted.

Police hoped surveillance video in the area and on the bus would help them track down the shooter or shooters.

Transit police will review the shooting in hopes of developing protocol for this type of situation, which rarely occurs, SEPTA said.