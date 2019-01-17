Man Shot in Face After Giving Robbers $20

A 61-year-old man was surrounded and robbed by five young men in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. It was after the robbers took $20 that a man with a gun fired. The entire thing was recorded on store surveillance video.

Man Shot in Face After Being Robbed of $20

The 61-year-old, described as a good guy who has not run afoul of the law, was surrounded outside of a takeout eatery at 22nd and Cambria Streets in North Philadelphia just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Philadelphia police said.

Surveillance video captured the young men, at least one armed, surrounding the man then taking $20 from him. The man stayed still and cooperated as the the gunman emptied his pockets.

The gunman then put the gun inches away from the man’s face and fired, police said.

“The individual that fired the shot was not happy getting that amount of money, maybe that’s the reason he fired the shot,” police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police rushed the man to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Due to the age of the robbers, police said they could possibly brag on social media about their actions. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.