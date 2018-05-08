Passenger Shoots at Other Vehicle During Road Rage

A photo of the vehicle the suspect was inside.

Police are searching for a passenger who opened fire at another vehicle during a road rage incident in Lower Southampton Township Tuesday morning.

The incident began shortly after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Old Bristol Road and Bridgetown Pike when the victim honked his car horn at the driver in front of him. Both vehicles then traveled south on Bridgetown Pike.

Police say the victim was being followed by the vehicle he honked at. The pursuit continued as the victim arrived at Prospect and East Myrtle avenues in Feasterville. A passenger inside the other vehicle then took out a handgun and fired one shot at the victim’s car, police said.

A bullet struck the victim’s passenger side rear door. The victim was not struck however.

Police have not released a description of the passenger or the driver. They continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the incident, please call the Lower Southampton Township Police Department at 215-357-1234.

