Here Are the Road Closures for the 2019 Philly Women's March

The Philadelphia Women's March will shut down various roads in the city Saturday morning before it ends in the afternoon.

The rally will take place in Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Love Park, Eakins Oval and the eastern part of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. While the march is expected to start at 11 a.m. and wrap up no later than 3 p.m., road closures went into effect at 5 a.m. and will continue through 5 p.m.

Here are the roads that will be closed during the march, according to the Philly Mayor's Office:

• Arch Street between 15th Street and 16th Street

• 16th Street between JFK Blvd. and Cherry Street

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 17th Street

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 22nd Street and Eakins Oval (all lanes)

• 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Kelly Drive (outbound) from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

• Kelly Drive (inbound) between 25th Street and Fairmount Avenue (local access maintained to Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive)

• Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Montgomery Drive

• Spring Garden Street Bridge at 31st Street (Local access maintained to Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive)

Benjamin Franklin Parkway cross traffic is allowed on the following streets as conditions allow:

• 17th Street

• 18th Street

• 19th Street

• 20th Street

• 21st Street

• 22nd Street

The Philadelphia Museum of Art and other Parkway locations will stay open Saturday. The Franklin Institute will also be open.

Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be "Temporary No Parking" zones from through 5 p.m. Saturday. Cars parked here will be "relocated:"

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes, both sides)

• 20th Street from Race Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway (east side of the street)

• 22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street (both sides of the street)

• 2100-2200 Spring Garden Street (north side of the street)

• 1400-1500 JFK Blvd. (both sides of the street)

• Arch Street between 15th Street and 16th Street (both sides of the street)

• 16th Street between JFK Blvd. and Cherry Street (both sides of the street)

• 15th Street between Arch Street and JFK Blvd. (both sides of the street)

Public Transportation

SEPTA Bus Routes 2, 7, 27, 32, 38, 43 and 48 will be detoured from their normal routes through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area through around 5 p.m. You can check the detour routes on the SEPTA website.