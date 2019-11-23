Reward Rises for Information in 2016 Center City Bombing

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is still searching for a person suspected of planting an explosive package on Pine Street in Philadelphia three years ago. They have increased the reward to $15,000. (Published 2 hours ago)

Investigators have increased the reward for information that can lead them to the person responsible for dropping off a homemade bomb that severely injured a Philadelphia man three years ago.

The reward offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives now stands at $15,000. The ATF announced the increase Friday, the three-year anniversary of the Center City blast.

The device, which was disguised as an envelope, was left in front of an apartment on the 1800 block of Pine Street on Nov. 22, 2016. Jim Alden suffered injuries to his face, chest and hands when he opened the envelope -- which he though contained asthma medication addressed to him -- and it exploded, sending shrapnel at him.

Investigators at the time said Alden was targeted, but they were not sure by whom. The ATF, FBI Postal Inspectors and Philadelphia police continue to look for the person who dropped off the envelope. The person wore a baseball cap under a lumberjack hat, a heavy blue coat and blue jeans at the time of the delivery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF hotline at 1-888-ATF-BOMB (1-888-283-2662), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling 215-686-TIPS or texting PPDTIP. Anonymous tips can be submitted at reportit.com.