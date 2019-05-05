Philadelphia Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a toddler left by her mother in Kensington.

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a baby girl after her mother left her with someone and did not return.

The mother left her approximately 18-month-old daughter with someone in the 3100 E Street area of Kensington around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Philadelphia Police Department Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

The mother asked the person to briefly watch the girl, but when she did not return after about 20 minutes, the person called police, Gripp said.

The little girl appeared to have sores on her forehead and nose and a splint on her left arm, but she is currently safe at a hospital, the sergeant said.

Anyone who recognizes her or her mother is asked to call the PPD Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or to dial 911.