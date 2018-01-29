Police say someone shot three people dead inside a home on South 3rd Street and a fourth person died at the hospital. There is no information on a possible suspect or motive.

Four men are dead after a shooting inside a Reading, Pennsylvania rowhome Sunday evening, the city's deputy police chief says.

Deputy Chief Jim Marasco said Monday afternoon described the shooting along South 3rd Street as a targeted act and said the public is not in danger.

The men, all in their early 20s, were shot around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday on the home's first floor. Three died inside the house while the fourth passed at the hospital, Marasco said. One victim lived at the home.

Marasco said the act is classified as a mass shooting because of the number of victims.



Three of the victims have been identified as 20-year-old Jarlyn Lantigua-Tejadal; 23-year-old Juan Rodriguez; and 20-year-old Josh Santos. The fourth victim's identity has yet to be released.

Police have not identified a suspect and do not yet have a motive for the killings. Detectives have collected surveillance video from nearby homes with the hope they'll provide some clues as to who the shooter may be.