Democrats in already blue New Jersey see a golden opportunity this year to grab two congressional seats long held by centrist Republicans who are retiring.

Frank LoBiondo of South Jersey's sprawling 2nd district and Rodney Freylinghuysen of North Jersey's 11th district previously announced they would not seek re-election.

The effort to replace them began in earnest with the primary Tuesday, and the candidates who will face off in the November general election will be known shortly. New Jersey is one of eight states that held primaries.

Click here for the continuously updated voting results in key contests throughout the evening.

Four Democrats and four Republicans are challenging for the chance to replace LoBiondo, and represent all or parts of eight counties. The 2nd district stretches from the southern Jersey shore to the Delaware River.

One of the state's two New Jersey senators is also up for re-election, and his lot is a decidely mixed one. Incumbent Bob Menendez is still recovering from recent legal troubles (he was found not guilty at a federal corruption trial). Combine that with the possibility he could face in the general election a very wealthy former pharmaceutical executive, Bob Hugin, who has promised to spend millions of his own money. Both men still need to win their primary contests tonight.

The 2018 mid-term election will largely be a referendum on President Trump's first two years in the White House, and how the Republican-controlled Congress has worked with him. Even in one of the country's bluest states like New Jersey, Democrats hope to gain ground on their Republican rivals.

Nationally, Democrats need to wrestle 24 seats back from Republicans if they want to take back control of the chamber, and operatives have their sights firmly set on those two open seats in the Garden State.

Democrats hold a 2.1 million to 1.2 million registered voter advantage over Republicans. But most of the nearly 900,000 more Democrats are grouped into six very blue districts: the 1st, 6th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 12th.



These things are usually easier said than done: Despite the overwhelming edge in the ratio of registered Democrats to Republicans, five of the state's 12 congressional districts are held by Republicans.

Democrats hold a 2.1 million to 1.2 million registered voter advantage over Republicans. But most of the nearly 900,000 more Democrats are grouped into six very blue districts: the 1st, 6th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 12th.

The other six districts are near toss ups.

However, another 2.4 million voters either unaffiliated or registered with smaller political parties will have their chance to cast ballots in November.