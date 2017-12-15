Police are seeking this person of interest after racist flyers were found on Temple Univerity's campus. Anyone with information should call Campus Safety Services.

Temple University authorities hope someone recognizes the person of interest that police identified after racist flyers were found on campus.

One of the flyers read, “Hey you stupid N-----s, Bernie would have won if it wasn’t for you. Seriously, f--k you all. This is all your fault.”

Officials say two other flyers using inflammatory language against African Americans were also found on campus power poles at the school.

"These fliers were disgusting, intimidating and hateful, and they have no place on our campus," Temple President Richard Englert said in a letter to students Friday. "They do not represent the Temple community that I have known and loved during the last 40 years. Personally, I found the fliers despicable, and it breaks my heart that this occurred at Temple."

Racist Note found at Temple University

Englert included a photo of the person of interest, and urged anyone with information to contact Campus Safety Services.





Englert also said the campus had held a form on the flyers, to generate ideas for creating a more inclusive university.

"Events like these are deeply disturbing and require a strong response. They are also opportunities for us to show the world how members of the Temple community come together to fight bigotry and hatred," Englert's letter read. "We will not allow such incidents to define us."





The school is investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact Campus Safety Services.