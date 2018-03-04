Investigators say the suspect in a woman's stabbing was shot by police in Abington Township. The man allegedly took out a gun when police confronted him.

Police shot a man accused of stabbing a woman in Abington Township Sunday.

Police say a woman arrived at the McKinley Fire Company on the 800 block of Jenkintown Road and was suffering from stab wounds. Police then responded to the home of the suspect in the stabbing across the street from the fire company.



Investigators say other people were inside the suspect's home. Officers forced entry into the residence and confronted the suspect. After the officers gave him verbal commands to show his hands, the unidentified suspect allegedly took out his own gun and shots were fired.

The suspect was shot at least once. Officials have not yet revealed his condition. No one else was hurt during the shooting.

