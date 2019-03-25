Aaron Nola, 25, has been a starting pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies since the team's 2015 season.

When Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola cracks open a cold one to celebrate the start of baseball season this week, we have a feeling we know what beer it'll be.

The young star announced on Monday a new role he'll play for Yuengling Brewery: brand ambassador. This makes Nola one of the first active Major League Baseball players to ink a partnership deal with a beer brand.

Yuengling has been a sponsor of the Phillies since 2017, and other beer and liquor companies have had advertising partnerships with teams and leagues for years. But until last year, the MLB, along with other professional sports leagues in America, discouraged its playersfrom endorsing alcoholic beverages in recent decades.

As part of his deal, the Pottsville, Pennsylvania-based beer company said Nola will make personal appearances at special events to promote the beer. Phillies fans will also be given a chance to win a Yuengling home vending machine and participate in other social media sweepstakes and giveaways.

Aaron Nola joined the Phillies’ roster in 2015 as a first-round draft pick. He rose to near-superstar level last year when he finished third in Cy Young Award voting. He and his teammates will face the Atlanta Braves in their season opener Thursday, March 28.