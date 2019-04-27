Love Park to Host Watch Party as Sixers Take on the Raptors

What to Know The Sixers are holding two watch parties in Philly for their first playoff game against the Raptors.

The parties will take place saturday at Love Park and the Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center.

The parties kick off at 6:30 p.m., one hour before tipoff.

The Sixers continue their impressive playoff run with an away trip to Toronto, but back at home, you can cheer on the team with fellow fans at dual watch parties.

The Sixers are teaming up with the city of Philadelphia, Visit Philadelphia and Comcast NBCUniversal to host watch parties at both Love Park and the Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center on Saturday for the team's clash against the Raptors.

The Love Park party will have various food trucks on hand, as well as music supplied by a DJ. Sixers mascot Franklin and the Sixers Sixters drum group will also be in attendance. Fans are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to watch the game on a large LED screen.

At the Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center, fans won't have to bring their own chair, but they will have to arrive early, as only the first 150 people will be admitted.

"I know the 76ers will continue to make us proud in the playoffs, and I look forward to cheering them on with fellow Philadelphians this weekend," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC10.