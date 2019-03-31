Philadelphia Police Official's Son Shot Dead at City Park

The 20-year-old son of a Philadelphia Police Department official was shot to death at a city park, the department confirmed Sunday.

Nicholas Flacco is the son of PPD Chief Inspector Christopher Flacco, who heads the department's Internal Affairs Unit, police said. He was gunned down Saturday night at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park.

Police responded to the park around 10 p.m. after someone called to report the shooting. The suspect fled in green sedan, police said.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been released, and police have not made any arrests.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, which represents Philadelphia law enforcement officers, is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Flacco family and our fellow police officers will close this case with help from the public," John McNesby, the union's president, said in a statement.