A Philadelphia police officer returned home on Thursday after being shot in the leg a day before. Officer Paul Sulock and his partner were in Kensington when Sulock was shot.

What to Know Philadelphia police officer Paul Sulock was shot in Kensington Wednesday morning.

Sulock is a 10-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and a father of four.

He was hit by gunfire while attempting to break up a potential shooting, police said.

Two men were formally charged on Friday in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer in the city's Kensington section earlier this week.

Jerome Hill faces multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal trespass and other crimes for allegedly shooting Ofc. Paul Sulock, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Friday. Prosecutors hit him with 13 charges in all.

Sulock, 10-year police force veteran and married father of four, was shot in the right thigh Wednesday after he and his partner came across an altercation between two men, police said.

James Gauthney, an alleged accomplice, is charged with hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice, prosecutors said.

Hill is being held on $3.3 million bail. Prosecutors are seeking $1 million bail for Gauthney, who is also still in custody and scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

The chaos erupted around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday near Madison and G streets in the shadow of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line.

Photos: Kensington Police Officer Shot

Sulock and his partner had been patrolling nearby when they saw two men crouched behind cars, possibly preparing to shoot at each other, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said. At least one of the men had a gun.

Sulock and his partner got out of their car and approached the two men. Prosecutors said surveillance video and testimony from witnesses showed Hill opened fire on the officers.

Sulock was struck in the thigh. Despite his injury, Sulock chased down the suspects and apprehended one of them, Ross said.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner promised swift justice as he and other city dignitaries rushed to the hospital Wednesday.

"We are here to support this truly heroic officer," Krasner said. "We want you know that the District Attorney's Office is taking this case extremely seriously."

The matter will be assigned to the legal unit that handles homicide and shooting matters, Krasner added.

"This is valor to the highest degree," Ross said. "[The officers] probably saved the life of the guy who shot him."

Sulock walked out of the hospital Thursday.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows one of the gunmen running away from the scene while Sulock's partner chases after him.



Photo credit: SkyForce10 / Philadelphia Officer Paul Sulock was shot in Kensington on Nov. 7, 2018. See larger

Sulock's partner and the two suspects were not injured, Ross said.

At least three dozen police cars from the city and SEPTA police departments flooded nearby Allegheny Avenue as the investigation continued. Armed officers could be seen running through back alleys behind homes in the area.

"I'm shot. I'm shot in the leg," Sulock could be heard saying over the police department's radio system after he was shot.

SkyForce10 was overhead as several other people were also arrested and taken into custody. Police will not try to piece together what led to the confrontation between the two suspects.

Philly Police Officer Shot in Leg

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the leg while responding to a gun battle in the Kensington neighborhood Wednesday morning, police sources say. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.