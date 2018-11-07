A massive police response along the 3100 block of Reach Street in Philadelphia's Kensington after officials say an officer was shot in the leg on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.

What to Know A Philadelphia police officer was shot in Kensington Wednesday morning.

No word yet on the officer's condition. Police sources say the officer was shot in the leg.

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the leg Wednesday morning, police sources tell NBC10.

The officer was shot near 3100 Reach Street in the shadow of SEPTA's Market Frankford Line in Kensington, the sources said.

The officer was rushed to Temple University Hospital, police said. No word yet on the officer's condition.

A large police presence quickly descended on the scene as dozens of police vehicles stopped along nearby Allegheny Avenue. Armed officers could be seen running through back alleys behind homes in the area.

No word yet on what led to the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated.