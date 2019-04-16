A Philadelphia police officer returned home on Thursday after being shot in the leg a day before. Officer Paul Sulock and his partner were in Kensington when Sulock was shot.

Charges have been dropped against one of two men charged after the shooting of Philadelphia police officer Paul Sulock in Kensington in November.

James Gauthney, 19, was never charged with the shooting itself. He had been charged with hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice.

But prosecutors said Tuesday they dropped those charges after concluding they couldn't prove them beyond a reasonable doubt.

Jerome Hill, 29, still faces multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal trespass and other crimes for allegedly shooting Sulock.

Sulock, 10-year police force veteran and married father of four, was shot in the right thigh while on patrol with his partner.

Sulock and his partner were patrolling at about 11:10 a.m. Nov. 7 near Madison and G streets in the shadow of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line when they saw two men crouched behind cars, possibly preparing to shoot at each other, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said at the time.

When Sulock and his partner approached the two men, Hill opened fire, officials said.

Sulock was struck just above the knee. Despite his injury, Sulock chased down the suspects and apprehended one of them, police said.

Sulock's partner, Hill and Gauthney were not injured, police said.

