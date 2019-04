Chuck Fletcher has his guy.

A week after opening the process to identify the Flyers' next head coach, the general manager named his new leader: Alain Vigneault.

Vigneault has 1,216 games of NHL head coaching experience and was last with the Rangers from 2013-18. He won the Jack Adams Award in 2006-07 with the Canucks.

