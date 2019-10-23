Philadelphia Eagles player Fletcher Cox pulled out a shotgun when someone tried to break into his home, police said. The suspect was identified by police as the ex-boyfriend of a woman who Cox is dating.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox grabbed a shotgun to scare off his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend who was trying to break into his New Jersey home, according to a criminal complaint obtained by NBC10.

The ordeal took place on October 16 at Cox’s home in Harrison Township, police said. A man, identified by police as 25-year-old Corbyn Nyemah, arrived at the house. Nyemah’s ex-girlfriend, who Cox is currently dating, was staying at the home at the time, according to the complaint.

Nyemah, who allegedly texted the woman suicidal messages as well as pictures of him in possession of a firearm, threw rocks through the window of the woman’s BMW, which was parked outside, the complaint said.

Police also said Nyemah tried to enter the garage multiple times before pulling on the front door of the home. When he was unable to get in, he allegedly threw two large rocks at the door, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Cox then grabbed a shotgun and scared Nyemah off, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said Nyemah then fled the scene in a black Porsche. Officers responding to the break-in tried to pull him over but he continued to drive erratically, eventually reaching the Commodore Barry Bridge when the pursuit was called off, according to the complaint. He was later arrested by US Marshals and taken into custody.

A blue tarp was seen covering the damaged doors outside Cox’s home. Cox refused to comment on the incident when asked by reporters.

“I’m only here to talk about football,” he said. “I’m not here to discuss my personal life. If you’ve got anything interesting about the Buffalo Bills and the Eagles organization, I’m willing to talk about it.”