Eagles fans who will be in Minnesota for Super Bowl LII will get a taste of home thanks to Chickie’s & Pete’s.

The Philly-based restaurant chain will have a crab fries vending stand inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota where the big game will be played.

Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab Fries will be in section 118 EndZone Main Concourse of the stadium, according to NBC10’s Vai Sikahema. Eagles fans will definitely be there in full force. And despite some saying they'd stay away from Philly foods, we have a feeling Patriots fans won't be able to resist the power of the crab fry either.

