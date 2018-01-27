A Taste of Philly in Minnesota: Chickie's & Pete's to Sell Crab Fries at Super Bowl - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Complete Eagles Super Bowl Coverage
OLY-PHILLY
Super Bowl LII

Super Bowl LII

Watch Super Bowl LII live on NBC on Feb. 4

A Taste of Philly in Minnesota: Chickie's & Pete's to Sell Crab Fries at Super Bowl

The Philly-based restaurant chain will have a crab fries vending stand inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota where the big game will be played.

By David Chang

Published at 4:40 PM EST on Jan 27, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A Taste of Philly in Minnesota: Chickie's & Pete's to Sell Crab Fries at Super Bowl
    Philadelphia Business Journal
    Chickie's and Pete's crab fries.

    Eagles fans who will be in Minnesota for Super Bowl LII will get a taste of home thanks to Chickie’s & Pete’s.

    The Philly-based restaurant chain will have a crab fries vending stand inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota where the big game will be played. 

    Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab Fries will be in section 118 EndZone Main Concourse of the stadium, according to NBC10’s Vai Sikahema. Eagles fans will definitely be there in full force. And despite some saying they'd stay away from Philly foods, we have a feeling Patriots fans won't be able to resist the power of the crab fry either.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices