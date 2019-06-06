The Eagles and quarterback Carson Wentz have agreed to terms of a contract extension through the 2024 season.

Both the Eagles and Wentz have made it clear this offseason that both hoped to get a deal done, so it was considered just a matter of time before the deal was official.

Wentz, 26, has missed the end of the last two seasons with injuries, but in 40 games he's completed 64 percent of his passes with 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions and a 92.5 passer rating.

He was considered one of the leading MVP candidates in 2017 before suffering a season-ending knee injury against the Rams. Nick Foles went on to lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl title.

Wentz got hurt again last year, missing the last three games with a back injury and again Foles led the Eagles to the playoffs and a postseason win.

But the Eagles believe Wentz is the long-term answer at quarterback, and they let Foles leave for the Jaguars this past offseason.

Wentz has looked healthy and sharp during OTA workouts so far this summer.